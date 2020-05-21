Putin Awards Top-Class Merit to Fatherland Order to Defense Minister Shoigu - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to award Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with the first class order "For Merit to the Fatherland" with swords, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The order was signed on Shoigu's birthday.

"Russian Federation President Putin congratulated Russian Federation Defense Minister Shoigu on his 65th birthday and signed a decree to award the order "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the first class with swords to the head of the Defense Ministry," the Kremlin said in a statement.