MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, praising the important role that Beijing plays in the global arena, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin noted that China is steadily continuing its socioeconomic, scientific and technical development, and rightly enjoys prestige in the global arena, as it plays a significant constructive role in the international affairs," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In his message, Putin emphasized that Russia highly appreciates its strategic partnership with China and seeks further cooperation, including on addressing global challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

"This certainly serves the vital interests of Russia's and China's people, and goes in line with strengthening global security and stability," Putin said.