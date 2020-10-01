UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Xi On 71st Anniversary Of People's Republic Of China Founding- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:32 PM

Putin Congratulates Xi on 71st Anniversary of People's Republic of China Founding- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, praising the important role that Beijing plays in the global arena, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, praising the important role that Beijing plays in the global arena, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin noted that China is steadily continuing its socioeconomic, scientific and technical development, and rightly enjoys prestige in the global arena, as it plays a significant constructive role in the international affairs," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In his message, Putin emphasized that Russia highly appreciates its strategic partnership with China and seeks further cooperation, including on addressing global challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

"This certainly serves the vital interests of Russia's and China's people, and goes in line with strengthening global security and stability," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NLCC surveys 176,161 hectares of land under anti-l ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyzstan set for election as vote-buying fears r ..

1 minute ago

Indigenous Brazilians face increased violence: rep ..

1 minute ago

DC directs for resolving masses' problems on prior ..

16 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 Khanewal provides help to 2597 people ..

16 minutes ago

Fire erupts in textile factory in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.