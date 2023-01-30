Putin, Erdogan Have Special Relations Based on Mutual Trust and Respect - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have a special relationship based on mutual trust and respect, the fulfillment of obligations is valued mutually, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Erdogan said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron does not have the qualifications of a head of state, adding that Paris is losing prestige in the international arena.

According to the Turkish leader, he had many meetings with Macron at international events, but his French counterpart is "not honest."

"We do not consider it possible to comment on Turkish-French relations. You know that president Putin and president Erdogan have a special relationship. They are, indeed, based on mutual trust, mutual respect and commitment to the obligations they undertake. And the ability to fulfill one's words, one's obligations is valued mutually," Peskov told reporters.