Putin Expects Iranian President-Elect Raisi To Promote Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope in a letter of congratulations to Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi that his administration would promote Moscow-Tehran relations, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The presidential vote in Iran took place on Friday. According to the preliminary official results, top judge Raisi is in the lead with over 62% of the vote or 17.8 million out of 28.6 million valid votes. All his competitors have already recognized Raisi's victory.

"Relations between our countries are traditionally friendly and good-neighborly. I hope that your activities in this high post will contribute to the further development of the constructive bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as partnership in international affairs," Putin said in the letter.

The Russian president added that such cooperation was in the interests of both nations and benefited the regional security and stability.

More Stories From World

