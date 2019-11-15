Putin Expresses Hope All Russia-Brazil Cooperation Institutions to Be Restored

(@imziishan)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for the full restoration of all institutions of cooperation between Russia and Brazil.

"We hope that after all government bodies are formed and everything is functioning well, all our cooperation institutions will be restored," Putin during his meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Russia expects Brazil's first public affairs minister to pay a visit in the near future and an intergovernmental commission to hold its next session in 2020, according to the president.

Putin thanked Bolsonaro for his hospitality and the organization of the BRICS summit that concluded in Brazil on Thursday.

"We view Brazil as an important strategic partner," Putin argued.

The Russian president recalled that in 2018, Moscow and Brasilia celebrated the 190th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.

As for the bilateral economic ties, Brazil accounts for nearly a third of Russia's trade with Latin America, according to the president.

Putin also expressed his disagreement with claims that Brazil had been losing its interest in cooperation with Russia in favor of working together with the United States.

Bolsonaro, in his turn, said he was happy to meet with Putin. The Brazilian president called their talks a good opportunity for moving forward in settling various bilateral issues.

Putin visited Brasilia for the two-day BRICS summit. Brazil holds the chairmanship of the alliance this year, while the next year, it will pass to Russia.