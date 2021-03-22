(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the detention of Russia's Penza Region Governor Ivan Belozertsev in a criminal case of bribery, but the issue is addressed by law enforcement agencies, not by the presidential office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Investigative Committee said that Belozertsev was among several individuals who had been detained on suspicion of involvement in bribery of more than 31 million rubles (over $417,000), adding that a criminal case was launched against the official. An informed source told Sputnik that there were overall six people detained in relation to the case.

"You know, this is a matter of law enforcement agencies and, by no means, the presidential administration. Yes, indeed, the president received relevant reports. He is aware of what happened. As for the essence of the case and the charges brought against [the defendant], this is currently a matter of law enforcement agencies," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether Belozertsev's detention was unexpected for the Kremlin, the presidential spokesman said that Putin was informed "directly about the actions being taken � I mean the arrest and so on."

Additionally, Peskov said that he did not see any presidential decrees stating that Putin lost confidence in the Penza governor following the latter's detention.

"He has so far worked as the governor of the region. So far, we have not seen the presidential decree on the loss of confidence, but this cannot be ruled out given the current events," Peskov added.

According to the investigation, Belozertsev accepted bribes from head of the Biotech pharmaceutical holding Boris Spiegel, his wife and head of JSC Pharmacy Anton Koloskov in an amount exceeding 31 million rubles between January-September 2020.

Later on Monday, a Moscow court may announce the measure of restraint for the Penza governor.