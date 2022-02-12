UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed issues pertaining to the preservation of the of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed issues pertaining to the preservation of the of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"The theme of the preservation and full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program was touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.

