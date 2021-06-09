Putin Qualifies Ukraine as 'Product of Soviet Period'

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill on the indigenous peoples, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that Ukraine was a product of the Soviet period

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill on the indigenous peoples, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that Ukraine was a product of the Soviet period.

"This is a product of the Soviet period.

When Bolsheviks were setting up the Soviet Union, they created, among other things, union republics and Ukraine. We can recall that these territories became part of the Russian state or the process of their reunification with Russia began in 1654 ... And then those people who lived in these territories which are, in today's language, three regions considered and called themselves Russian and Orthodox," Putin said in an interview with the host of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.