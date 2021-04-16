UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Response To US Sanctions - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's security council discussed on Friday the response to the new US sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"They discussed the response to the US sanctions against our country, which were introduced yesterday," Peskov told reporters.

The talks also centered around military plans, the domestic socioeconomic agenda, and Putin's recent phone conversations with foreign officials, according to the spokesman.

The meeting was attended by lower chamber speaker Viacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Security Council Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimri Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin.

