Putin Says Approaches of Russia, Guinea-Bissau on International Issues Very Close

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia and Guinea-Bissau have a very close approach on various international issues, including the fight against terrorism and the formation of a multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"The approaches of Russia and Guinea-Bissau to the formation of multipolar world order and international security, the fight against terrorism, compliance with international law, maintaining the central coordinating role of the United Nations ” our positions on all these issues are very close to yours," Putin said at a meeting with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Guinea-Bissau traditionally supports foreign policy initiatives that are important for Russia, Putin noted.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our candidacies for elected bodies of the UN system and other international organizations," the Russian president added.