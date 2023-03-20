UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Cybercrimes In Russia Exceeded 500,000, Accounted For 25% Of All Crimes In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Putin Says Cybercrimes in Russia Exceeded 500,000, Accounted for 25% of All Crimes in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The number of cybercrimes in Russia exceeded 500,000 in 2022 and accounted for a quarter of all crimes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"One of the absolute priorities of your work is the fight against information technology crime.

By the end of 2022, the number of such crimes exceeded 500,000 and amounted to a quarter of all criminal offenses. This, of course, is impressive," Putin said, addressing the expanded board of the Russian Interior Ministry.

Putin underscored that it is important to constantly inform citizens about new types of such crimes, and teach them how to protect themselves from these crimes.

