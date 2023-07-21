Putin Says Plans of Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian Union Done for Occupation of Ukraine Lands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The union between Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, the reports on which appear in the media, is being made for the subsequent occupation of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"There have been media reports about plans to create a certain so-called Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian union: that is, we are not talking about some gathering of mercenaries, there are enough of them, and they are being destroyed, namely a regular, assembled, equipped military unit that is planned to be used for actions on the territory of Ukraine, including for allegedly ensuring the security of the current Western Ukraine.

And in fact, if you call things by their proper Names � for the subsequent occupation of these territories," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.