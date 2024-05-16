Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chinese Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while taking note of positive trajectory of Pakistan's economy commends Islamabad's economic agenda.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an on Thursday reiterated his country's continued support to Pakistan in the efforts to strengthen financial stability.

He expressed these views while talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing today.

The Chinese Finance Minister, taking note of positive trajectory of Pakistan's economy, also commended Islamabad's economic agenda.

He appreciated Deputy Prime Minister's contributions to deepening the financial and banking cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar underlined the government of Pakistan's reform agenda with its focus on governance, revenue, and ease of doing business to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

He also emphasized Pakistan's high priority to investments from China and shared an overview of the priority sectors identified for this purpose, including agriculture, IT, mines and minerals and renewable energy.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar and Chinese Finance Minister expressed profound appreciation of Pakistan-China financial and banking cooperation calling it a manifestation of 'All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' between the two countries.

They also discussed ideas to further enhance financial cooperation, especially in view of growing Business to Business linkages between Pakistan and China.