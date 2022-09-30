Putin Says Russia Will Ensure Security of DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian will ensure the security of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and restore the destroyed infrastructure in the territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We will defend our land with all the forces and means at our disposal, we will do everything to ensure the safe life of our people. This is the great liberation mission of our people," Putin said during a speech in the Kremlin following the results of the referendums.

Moscow will rebuild the destroyed cities and towns, restore industrial plants, infrastructure, social and pension systems, healthcare and education, the Russian leader added.