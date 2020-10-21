UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Vaccination Of Russians Against Coronavirus Top Priority, Above Vaccine Export

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:43 PM

Putin Says Vaccination of Russians Against Coronavirus Top Priority, Above Vaccine Export

Vaccination of Russians against coronavirus is the top priority, which is more important than export of vaccines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Vaccination of Russians against coronavirus is the top priority, which is more important than export of vaccines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Vaccination in Russia, for us this is task number one. Exports and so on are important, but this is the second question," Putin said at a meeting with board members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The main task today is to create production capacities to increase output. And these production capacities should be aimed at vaccinating citizens of Russia in the first place. As for export work, this is an important task, but, of course, you can just sell it, but better decide how: let our partners create such production facilities in their countries, and we will organize for them the production of our vaccine there, at their production facilities," the president said.

