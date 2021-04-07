UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Pashinyan Normalization In Karabakh Remains Priority

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:42 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday that improvement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains a top priority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday that improvement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains a top priority.

"There is no doubt we have so many things to discuss, including the development of our bilateral relations, and, of course, the most important and acute problems, such as normalization of the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh," Putin said at the talks in Moscow.

