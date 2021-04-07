Putin Tells Pashinyan Normalization in Karabakh Remains Priority

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday that improvement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains a top priority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday that improvement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains a top priority.

"There is no doubt we have so many things to discuss, including the development of our bilateral relations, and, of course, the most important and acute problems, such as normalization of the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh," Putin said at the talks in Moscow.