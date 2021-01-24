UrduPoint.com
Putin To Address Davos Forum Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin to Address Davos Forum Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the virtual economic forum in Davos next week, the state-run Russian television channel Rossiya 1 reported Sunday.

The World Economic Forum will be held from Monday through Friday in a virtual setting for the first time in its 50-year history.

World leaders and economic heavyweights will launch the Great Reset Initiative in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the week starting January 25, Putin also plans to hold a cabinet session, talk by video to students at Russian universities on Monday, and attend an exhibition at Moscow's Great Patriotic War Museum on Wednesday dedicated to the end of St.Petersburg blockade by Nazi German troops.

