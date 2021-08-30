UrduPoint.com

Putin To Chair Meeting On Economic Development Of Russia's Far East On September 2

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Putin to Chair Meeting on Economic Development of Russia's Far East on September 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video-conference on the socioeconomic development of Russia's Far East region on September 2, as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Kremlin said on Monday.

"From September 1-4, the president of Russia will pay an official visit to Vladivostok. The head of state will take part in the VI Eastern Economic Forum, which is devoted this year to the new opportunities for the Far East in the changing world," the statement says.

On September 2, Putin will be presented with the results of development projects of the Far East. Later, a meeting on the socioeconomic development of the Far East Region, also by videoconference and presided over by the president, will take place, according to the Kremlin.

The next day, Putin is expected to deliver a speech at a plenary session of the EEF, where the leaders of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Argentina, China, India, and Thailand will participate remotely. After the speech, the president will talk to moderators and speakers of the key sessions of the EEF.

The forum, which will be held this year from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is intended to strengthen economic partnerships and to attract national and international investors to projects in Russia's Far East. The Sputnik news Agency is a general media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

India World Thailand Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Argentina Kazakhstan Mongolia September Media From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

16 minutes ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

16 minutes ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

2 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.