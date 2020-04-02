UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Give Television Address Thursday: Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:06 PM

Putin to give television address Thursday: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation on television Thursday, his spokesman said, after the country registered a sharp increase in coronavirus cases

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation on television Thursday, his spokesman said, after the country registered a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

"In the afternoon he will record another appeal. Now the president is working on the text", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding the president's speech would be aired after 1300 GMT.

Coronavirus cases in Russia spiked Thursday with 771 new infections registered bringing the total to 3,548 and 30 deaths, according to official numbers.

In a rare televised address last Wednesday, Putin announced that Russians would not be required to go to work this week, but would still get paid, as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday's announcement comes after health officials on Wednesday called for an extension to the week off to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He also postponed a key public vote on constitutional reforms that would allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Dozens of regions throughout Russia have gone on lockdown this week as part of new preventative measures against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti-bacterial spray drive begins in Sindh

2 minutes ago

No shortage of flour, edibles in Dir Lower: Hafizu ..

2 minutes ago

PTI will try to resolve issues of people: Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to figh ..

15 minutes ago

Fines imposed on two flour mills, shops in Sargodh ..

5 minutes ago

Court adjourns PU illegal appointments case till 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.