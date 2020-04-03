Putin to Hold Meeting on Energy Markets Later on Friday - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Friday hold a meeting on the global energy markets with cabinet leadership, the presidential administration, and heads of the largest oil companies, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Friday hold a meeting on the global energy markets with cabinet leadership, the presidential administration, and heads of the largest oil companies, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Later in the day, he [the president] has one more important event planned.

This is a meeting on the situation on the global energy markets. In fact, it will be the same format that happened before the president left for a regional trip, before the OPEC+ deal was derailed. Today, Putin will ... meet with the government leadership, the presidential administration, industry managers and our key oil companies, the heads of our largest oil companies," Peskov told reporters.