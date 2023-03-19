Putin to Issue Instructions on Tackling Citizenship, Salary Issues in Mariupol - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will instruct the authorities to look into the issues of Russian citizenship and passports registration as well as delays in salary payments in the city of Mariupol, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Putin paid a surprise visit to Mariupol on Saturday evening, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents.

"During the conversation with the president, Mariupol residents raised issues related to the delays in salary payments, registration of Russian citizenship and Russian passports. The president will issue the instructions for looking into the situation," Peskov said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin accompanied the president during the visit and reported on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its vicinity, discussing new residential microdistricts, social, educational and health facilities.

As part of the visit, Putin and Khusnullin inspected the territory of Mariupol airport. Khusnullin said that the airport building was severely damaged as there had been active fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the area, although the runway remained more or less intact.

Mariupol, a city located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, was a hotbed of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine until it came under Russian control on April 21. Since then, Russia has been actively clearing the city's port of mines and restoring civilian infrastructure.