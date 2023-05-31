UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With Mozambican President On Sidelines Of SPIEF - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

SPIEF will be held from June 14-17.

"We are waiting for a representative delegation of Mozambique headed by President Filipe Nyusi ... a separate bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and Mozambique will take place at a forum event," Lavrov told a press conference in Mozambique.

