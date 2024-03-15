Putin Vows Revenge For Ukrainian Attacks As Russians Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed a strong military response to a string of Ukrainian attacks on Russia's border that he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail his bid for re-election
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed a strong military response to a string of Ukrainian attacks on Russia's border that he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail his bid for re-election.
Putin addressed his security council on the first day of the three-day vote that is also being held in occupied territories of Ukraine and with no opposition candidates allowed to contest the ballot.
He promised a harsh response to waves of fatal Ukrainian aerial attacks on the frontier regions of Belgorod and Kursk that have also seen fierce fighting in recent days with pro-Kyiv sabotage groups.
"These strikes by the enemy do not and will not go unpunished," the long-time Russian leader said in comments aired on state-run television.
"This is an attempt to interfere with the presidential election," the 71-year-old Russian leader added.
Putin has been in power in Russia since the last day of 1999 and is set to extend his grip on power until 2030.
The Kremlin distributed images showing Putin voting online at his office computer and waving to the camera after issuing the vow to strike back against Ukraine, and as Russian strikes killed at least 19 in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
Recent Stories
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups
Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases
More Stories From World
-
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal3 minutes ago
-
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque3 minutes ago
-
Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine59 seconds ago
-
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads2 hours ago
-
Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing2 hours ago
-
Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia2 hours ago
-
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts3 hours ago
-
Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa3 hours ago
-
EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt3 hours ago
-
EU states back watered-down law on supply chain standards4 hours ago
-
US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discriminatory5 hours ago
-
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey5 hours ago