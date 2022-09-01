UrduPoint.com

Putin Wishes Success To Tokayev In Implementing Major Goals - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and wished him success in implementing major goals announced by him on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Issues related to today's speech by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a message to the people of Kazakhstan were raised. Vladimir Putin expressed his wishes for success in implementing the major goals outlined in this message," the Kremlin said in a statement.

