Qatar Gets First Batch Of Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft From UK - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Qatar Gets First Batch of Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft From UK - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The first shipment of 24 Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft has arrived in Qatar from the United Kingdom, the Qatar news Agency (QNA) reports.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the arrival of the fighter jets at the Dukhan/Tamim Airbase on Saturday.

The Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft will form part of a squadron of F15-QA and Rafale aircraft and will be deployed to provide security during the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, according to QNA.

The governments of Qatar and the United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide support, including the establishment of joint British-Qatari Typhoon and Hawk squadrons to train pilots and technicians.

