UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantine Violator Gives Brain Injury To Female Police Officer In France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Quarantine Violator Gives Brain Injury to Female Police Officer in France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) A quarantine violator in France's northern city of Beauvais smashed the head of a policewoman with a brick, which resulted in a severe brain injury, local media reported on Wednesday.

Since March 17, France restricted anti-coronavirus measures imposing a 135-euro ($144) fine on any person found in public who is unable to provide a written document certifying that their commute is essential and remote work is impossible.

According to the France Info broadcaster, the incident took place on Tuesday.

The police received a signal of violation of isolation in one of the districts of the city. Police officers tried to check the certificates allowing the alleged perpetrators to move across the city, but in response, the citizens began to attack the law enforcement officers with various objects.

The police detained two participants of the attack, but the one who throw the brick at the female officer remains free, the broadcaster added.

To date, France has confirmed over 25,000 cases of the disease and more than 1,300 fatalities.

Related Topics

Attack Police France Fine March Media

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

58 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

1 hour ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

1 hour ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

59 minutes ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.