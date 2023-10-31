Open Menu

Rebels Take Over Mali Camp Immediately After UN Evacuates

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN evacuates

Separatist rebels in northern Mali on Tuesday claimed to have taken over a camp just evacuated by the UN in the strategic town of Kidal, a significant development in an ongoing battle for territory

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Separatist rebels in northern Mali on Tuesday claimed to have taken over a camp just evacuated by the UN in the strategic town of Kidal, a significant development in an ongoing battle for territory.

They occupied the camp immediately after it was vacated by the peacekeeping mission MINUSMA, a local official confirmed to AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Permanent Strategic Framework (CSP) -- a Tuareg-dominated alliance of armed groups that recently relaunched a rebellion against the state -- said in a statement Tuesday that it was "now taking control of the areas abandoned by MINUSMA in Kidal".

A convoy of peacekeepers made up of more than a hundred vehicles had earlier left the camp in a column of more than a hundred vehicles, heading for Gao, another key town in the north about 330 kilometres (200 miles) away, MINUSMA officials told AFP.

It was the third and last camp to be evacuated by the mission in the Kidal region of Mali's volatile north, which has been wracked by jihadist and separatist violence. The other two were at Tessalit and Aguelhok.

Related Topics

United Nations Vehicles Mali Aguelhok Tessalit Gao Alliance

Recent Stories

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel- ..

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

2 minutes ago
 Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the n ..

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against w ..

Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against water pilferage

2 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fe ..

SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ Hostel

53 seconds ago
 PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on ..

PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on Nov 2

2 minutes ago
 France arrests Russian tycoon in tax, sanctions pr ..

France arrests Russian tycoon in tax, sanctions probe

55 seconds ago
NA speaker condemns terror attack on police statio ..

NA speaker condemns terror attack on police station in Turbat

25 minutes ago
 Illegal foreigners must go back: Interior Minister

Illegal foreigners must go back: Interior Minister

25 minutes ago
 Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami- ..

Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's legacy, mission on Th ..

25 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding restoration of ..

IHC issues written order regarding restoration of Nawaz's appeals

25 minutes ago
 DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support for Tezgam Train T ..

DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support for Tezgam Train Tragedy Victims

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in publ ..

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World