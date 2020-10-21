(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 38 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 38 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered.