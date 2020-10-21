UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 38 Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:40 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 38 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 38 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 38 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib From

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

2 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

2 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

2 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

2 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.