MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone ten times over the past 24 hours.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said at a briefing.

"Two attacks in the province of Aleppo, four in Idlib, two in Latakia and two in Hama," he said.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said two Syrian servicemen were wounded in Aleppo province and another one in Idlib. Besides, two Syrian soldiers were wounded in Latakia and one in Hama.