Reconciliation of Conflicting Sides in Libya Must Be Sought - Putin

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday it was necessary to seek reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Libya

FORT BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday it was necessary to seek reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Libya

"We have an important topic, of course, this is Libya.

Here we need to seek reconciliation of the conflicting sides. And I would very much like to find out the position of the French Republic and the French president on this issue in order to coordinate our efforts," Putin told reporters shortly before talks with French leader Emmanuel Macron.