Record Amount Of Anti-anxiety Drug Alprazolam Seized In Australia's Sydney
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Thursday that over 700 kg of Alprazolam has been seized in Western Sydney, making it "the largest single seizure of pharmaceutical drugs in NSW history."
According to a statement by the NSW Police Force, a search warrant was executed at about 8:00 p.m. local time on April 7 in a storage unit in Auburn, a suburb located about 16 km west of Sydney's central business area.
Police seized 722 kg of Alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication also known as "Xanax", with an estimated street value of 12 million Australian Dollars (about 7.
8 million U.S. dollars).
During the following investigations, officers searched a truck traveling on Hammond Avenue in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday evening, where some shopping bags packed with almost 1 million Australian dollars (about 651,725 U.S. dollars) in cash were discovered.
The 28-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with supplying a prohibited drug greater than a large commercial quantity and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and will appear before a local court on Thursday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From World
-
Hainan free trade port development in full swing: governor8 minutes ago
-
Madinah bus service to resume today through 102 Stops8 minutes ago
-
Red Sea Fund launches second phase of fourth cycle to support production projects9 minutes ago
-
Japan does not rule out any measures to counter weak yen: currency official9 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Thursday19 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export falls for 2nd month in March19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's Q1 rice export up 42 pct in value19 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 150 Kg of Khat19 minutes ago
-
Two rare crested ibises born in NW China19 minutes ago
-
At least eight dead after migrant boat sinks in Mediterranean29 minutes ago
-
Installed capacity of new energy in southern China grow rapidly29 minutes ago
-
China's State Council appoints new officials29 minutes ago