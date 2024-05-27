At Least 15 Dead In US Tornadoes, Storms
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) At least 15 people were killed across the central United States as tornadoes and other extreme storms hit several states including Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, officials said Sunday.
Rescue efforts were ongoing and hundreds of thousands of customers were without power after the storms struck the Southern Plains region beginning late Saturday.
In Texas, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told a press conference that seven people were dead after a tornado ripped through the Valley View area, north of Dallas, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA.
Search and rescue operations were ongoing.
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed a decree for four counties that frees up money and staff to help people whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
The twister destroyed homes and a gas station, and overturned vehicles on an interstate highway. Sappington called the damage "pretty extensive," in an interview with The Weather Channel.
In Oklahoma, at least two people were dead after a tornado hit Mayes County late Saturday, the county head of emergency management Johnny Janzen told the Fox news affiliate in Tulsa.
And in Arkansas, five people were killed in storms in the early hours of Sunday, authorities confirmed to local ABC station KATV. Power lines and trees were downed, and some areas experienced flash flooding.
Another death was reported in Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
As far north as Indiana, the start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed for four hours Sunday due to storms in the area, with fans asked to exit the bleachers and seek shelter.
A crowd of 125,000 was expected for the race, one of the most emblematic car races in America.
As the storm system moved across the country, nearly 490,000 customers were without power in states stretching from Texas up to Kansas and east to Ohio and Kentucky, according to the website Poweroutage.us.
Tornado alerts were still active in several places.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From World
-
Papua New Guinea landslide rescue 'racing against time': UN11 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store hits 166 hours ago
-
At least 14 dead in US tornadoes, storms6 hours ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Spain on Monday: Spanish govt6 hours ago
-
Cyclone hits Bangladesh as nearly a million flee inland for shelter7 hours ago
-
Three injured in knife attack in France's Lyon: officials7 hours ago
-
At least nine dead in US tornadoes, storms8 hours ago
-
Armed men kill at least 18 civilians in central Mali: sources8 hours ago
-
PM highly appreciates Norway’s landmark decision to recognize Palestine11 hours ago
-
Taiwan's president says wants to work with China after drills12 hours ago
-
Monaco Grand Prix red-flagged after first lap pile-up13 hours ago
-
Lithuanians vote in presidential runoff amid Russia fears13 hours ago