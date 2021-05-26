UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Replacing Russian Flag In Riga Not Unfriendly Move - Latvian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:41 PM

Replacing Russian Flag in Riga Not Unfriendly Move - Latvian Embassy

Replacing a Russian flag in Riga is not an unfriendly move or a disrespect, Edgars Kaktins, a spokesman for the Latvian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Replacing a Russian flag in Riga is not an unfriendly move or a disrespect, Edgars Kaktins, a spokesman for the Latvian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Kaktins confirmed that the Russian flag was replaced with a banner of the Russian Olympic Committee in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel Latvija, adding that flags of the countries that participate in the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship were placed there.

"There is no reason to equate this as disrespect or an unfriendly gesture, since during the World Ice Hockey Championship Riga uses the flags of the competition participants for its decoration, including the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee," the spokesman said, adding that ambassador Maris Riekstins tweeted about this.

The embassy also mentioned that the ambassador was not summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the incident.

Related Topics

Hockey World Moscow Russia Hotel Radisson Riga Olympics

Recent Stories

Social Networks Must Locate Databases of Russian U ..

2 minutes ago

PITB to render Citizen Contact Services to TEVTA

38 minutes ago

CPEC committee observes lack of implementation of ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt approves Rs. 299.95m for Gandhara Valley C ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Host 'Calm and Safe' Games Amid Pandemic ..

6 minutes ago

Cummins name Babar among toughest batsmen he bowle ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.