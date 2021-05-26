Replacing Russian Flag in Riga Not Unfriendly Move - Latvian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Replacing a Russian flag in Riga is not an unfriendly move or a disrespect, Edgars Kaktins, a spokesman for the Latvian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Kaktins confirmed that the Russian flag was replaced with a banner of the Russian Olympic Committee in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel Latvija, adding that flags of the countries that participate in the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship were placed there.

"There is no reason to equate this as disrespect or an unfriendly gesture, since during the World Ice Hockey Championship Riga uses the flags of the competition participants for its decoration, including the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee," the spokesman said, adding that ambassador Maris Riekstins tweeted about this.

The embassy also mentioned that the ambassador was not summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the incident.