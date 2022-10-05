UrduPoint.com

Residential Building Collapses In Turkey Due To Gas Leak Blast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Residential Building Collapses in Turkey Due to Gas Leak Blast - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) A residential building has collapsed after an explosion due to a gas leak in Turkey, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred in the central Turkish province of Yozgat, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.

According to the report, rescue services managed to get four people from under the rubble.

Information on neither casualties nor the causes of the gas leak were provided in the report.

Related Topics

Turkey Yozgat Gas Media From

