UrduPoint.com

Responses Of European Countries On Navalny Case Meaningless - Russian Envoy To OPCW

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Meaningless - Russian Envoy to OPCW

Responses of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Sweden to Russia on the case of the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny are "meaningless," Russia's Permanent Representative to the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Responses of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Sweden to Russia on the case of the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny are "meaningless," Russia's Permanent Representative to the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to European countries and the technical secretariat of the organization.

The UK and Germany have said that they reject Russia's statements with regard to the case. France said that it is not supporting Russia's request for mutual legal assistance.

"This is their right, they can think so, although seemingly exhaustive information was presented in the annexes to our note. On the other hand, they provided us with answers, which we, in turn, consider completely meaningless, these are just empty replies," Shulgin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Germany United Kingdom United States Sweden Opposition

Recent Stories

Commodore Habib-ur- Rehman of Navy promoted to ran ..

Commodore Habib-ur- Rehman of Navy promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

5 minutes ago
 Five brick kilns sealed in multan

Five brick kilns sealed in multan

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, three injured in different incidents

Two killed, three injured in different incidents

11 minutes ago
 Peshawarites to have first dedicated ladies park b ..

Peshawarites to have first dedicated ladies park by March 2022

11 minutes ago
 ICC standard Cricket Stadium to be available for i ..

ICC standard Cricket Stadium to be available for international cricket by Dec th ..

11 minutes ago
 Locals storm Urmer police station

Locals storm Urmer police station

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.