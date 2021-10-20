Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Meaningless - Russian Envoy to OPCW

Responses of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Sweden to Russia on the case of the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny are "meaningless," Russia's Permanent Representative to the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Responses of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Sweden to Russia on the case of the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny are "meaningless," Russia's Permanent Representative to the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to European countries and the technical secretariat of the organization.

The UK and Germany have said that they reject Russia's statements with regard to the case. France said that it is not supporting Russia's request for mutual legal assistance.

"This is their right, they can think so, although seemingly exhaustive information was presented in the annexes to our note. On the other hand, they provided us with answers, which we, in turn, consider completely meaningless, these are just empty replies," Shulgin said.