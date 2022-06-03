Restrictive Visa Schemes Put UK at Bottom of Ukrainian Host Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United Kingdom has hosted a lower number of Ukrainian refugees per person than all but one EU countries, with hundreds of families backing down due to tough visa rules, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

The British daily cited the UK Home Office as saying that 65,700 Ukrainians had been admitted as of May 29, or 10 per 10,000 population. This is more than 57,700, or nine per 10,000 reported by France but far below Poland's 1.1 million. The UN refugee agency says more than 1 million Ukrainians have crossed into Russia since the security operation began.

The UK entry rules require asylum seekers to obtain a country's visa before they travel.

It has launched two visa schemes for Ukrainians fleeing conflict, issuing 122,000 entry permits, but only half of their recipients have made it into the UK.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 6.9 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.