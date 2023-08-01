Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Richest Russian Billionaires' Fortune Up $32Bln Since Start of 2023 - BBI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The overall net worth of Russian billionaires has grown by $32.341 billion since the beginning of the year, with the co-owner of Russian oil giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, posting the biggest increase ” $5.91 billion ” pushing his wealth to $21.3 billion, according to  calculation by Sputnik based on data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The index is calculated based on the price of assets and accountancy data of the billionaires' companies. The rating includes the 500 richest people on the planet, and currently, 25 of them are Russian citizens. Their combined net worth is estimated at $309.3 billion as of August 1.

Vladimir Potanin, chief executive and biggest shareholder of the Nornickel metallurgical company remains in the top spot, having added $1.23 billion to his net worth this year, which now stands at $29.8 billion. He is followed by Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, who is worth $27.4 billion, up $2.

73 billion since the beginning of 2023. Vladimir Lisin, a major shareholder of Russia's NLMK steel company, rounds out the top three richest Russian entrepreneurs, having earned $4.98 billion, with a total fortune of $24.8 billion.

Alekperov comes in fourth, with Alexei Mordashov, co-owner of Russia's largest steel and mining company Severstal, trailing him with $19.3 billion to his name, which has grown by $626 million over the past seven months. Alisher Usmanov, a co-owner of the Megafon mobile operator, takes the sixth place on the ranking among Russians. His net worth has grown by $564 million to $19 billion.

Mikhail Prokhorov, the founder of the Onexim Group investment fund, ranked seventh on the list, followed by Gennady Timchenko, who owns shares in energy companies Novatek and Sibur, and Andrey Melnichenko, the founder and former beneficiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem Group. Alfa-Group financial conglomerate co-founder Mikhail Fridman closes the top 10 list of richest Russian entrepreneurs.

