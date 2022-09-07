UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Says Taliban Must Protect Religious Minorities Targeted By Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Rights Watchdog Says Taliban Must Protect Religious Minorities Targeted by Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) must protect Hazaras and other religious minorities that are being attacked by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), the Islamic State's (ISIS, banned in Russia) affiliate in Afghanistan, an international human rights organization said on Tuesday.

"Since the Taliban takeover, ISIS-linked fighters have committed numerous brutal attacks against members of the Hazara community as they go to school, to work, or to pray, without a serious response from the Taliban authorities. The Taliban have an obligation to protect at-risk communities and assist the victims of attacks and their families," Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

ISKP has claimed responsibility for 13 attacks against Hazaras and has been linked to at least 3 more, killing and injuring at least 700 people.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), recent attacks by ISKP in Kabul killed and injured more than 120 people, the statement said.

The Hazaras are a predominantly Shiite ethnic group that have faced discrimination and abuse from successive Afghan governments for more than a century, the statement said, adding that with the Taliban back in power, the Hazaras are worried about their safety and whether the new authorities will be able to provide security to them.

The failure of the Taliban to provide security, medical and other assistance to survivors and affected families, as well as Taliban policies that violate human rights exacerbate the harm caused by ISKP attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Century United Nations Russia ISIS From

Recent Stories

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defea ..

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

4 minutes ago
 PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Q ..

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

5 minutes ago
 Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - ..

Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

6 minutes ago
 US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensi ..

US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

6 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice again ..

Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disreput ..

6 minutes ago
 Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffect ..

Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Ex ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.