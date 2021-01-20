UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:47 PM

Road Accident in Eastern India Kills 13 People, Injures 18 More - Reports

A major road accident in India's eastern West Bengal state on Tuesday night left at least 13 people dead and 18 more injured, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A major road accident in India's eastern West Bengal state on Tuesday night left at least 13 people dead and 18 more injured, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Dhupguri city of the province's Jalpaiguri district.

Sumant Roy, an assistant superintendent of the provincial police, said that a car collided with "a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of his vehicle" and slipped after hitting a divider. Boulders then fell on two other cars that hit the truck.

According to Roy, four cars got damaged as a result of the accident, while the truck driver survived and "has been detained".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the road accident and announced that compensations would be paid to families of the victims and those injured.

