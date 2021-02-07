Roadside Bombing Kills Senior Intel Officer in Somalia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) A roadside bomb hit the motorcade of the regional Somalian intelligence chief in Galmudug province on Sunday, killing the man and 13 others, media said.

The attack was claimed by Al-Shabaab, a fundamentalist Islamist insurgency with ties to the Al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), according Radio Dalsan.

The convoy was on a security mission near the region's main city of Dhusamareb when it was hit.

The bombing comes a week after Al-Shabaab militants stormed a hotel in the national capital Mogadishu, killing five people.

The insurgency has been attacking government and civilian targets on an almost weekly basis, contributing to instability in the Horn of Africa country that it wants to rule according to its interpretation of Islamic laws.