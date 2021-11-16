UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Head Rogozin Says Had Phone Conversation With NASA Chief Nelson

Roscosmos Head Rogozin Says Had Phone Conversation With NASA Chief Nelson

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that he had had a phone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, they agreed to move on and ensure the safety of the crews at the International Space Station (ISS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that he had had a phone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, they agreed to move on and ensure the safety of the crews at the International Space Station (ISS).

"At 19.

00 Moscow time, I had a detailed phone conversation with NASA Administrator, Sen. Bill Nelson. The parties stated ... Okay. In short, and in Russian, we are moving on, ensuring the safety of our crews on the ISS, making joint plans," Rogozin said on Telegram.

He added that he hoped to see the head of NASA soon and was waiting for him in Moscow, since Rogozin cannot visit the United States.

