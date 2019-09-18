UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says Iran, Russia To Continue Moving Away From Using SWIFT, US Dollar In Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Rouhani Says Iran, Russia to Continue Moving Away From Using SWIFT, US Dollar in Trade

Iran and Russia will continue to move away from using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) financial network and the US dollar in external financial transactions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, while commenting on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Iran and Russia will continue to move away from using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) financial network and the US Dollar in external financial transactions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, while commenting on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara.

On September 13, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and Iran were setting up cooperation between the Russian financial messaging system and Iran's SEPAM as an alternative to making payments through SWIFT for protection against third countries' sanctions.

"We are glad that Iran maintains banking relations with a number of countries without using SWIFT. Once Western countries presented [the idea] that banks and banking relations mean SWIFT.

However, if a country is deprived of [the ability to use] her [the system] then those countries' banking relations will disappear," the Iranian president said, stressing that this process will help to weaken the United States' financial dominance.

He also lauded Iran's abandonment of the US dollar in favor of national countries in trade with Russia and Turkey.

"Establishing trade relations in national Currency with Turkey and Russia, and also with other countries, such as Iraq, could solve many problems regarding broadening connections," Rouhani said during a cabinet session of the Iranian government.

SWIFT is a communication network used by financial organizations for fast, accurate, and secure information exchange, including money transfer instructions.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Iran Dollar Russia Turkey Iraq Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Money September National University From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia’s inaugural flight lands at Vienna In ..

46 minutes ago

Arab Reading Challenge semi-finals take TV show sp ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s Executive ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits areas to che ..

6 minutes ago

Metal pipes fencing DG Khan Airport stolen

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.