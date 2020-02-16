Rouhani Urges Turkey to Honor Agreements on Syria, Calls for Further Astana Format Talks

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged Turkey to stick to commitments on Syria and called for further Astana format talks in light of the escalation in Idlib.

"In our view, we should not abandon the Sochi agreements and the [Astana] process. I very much want the Turkish government to respect the agreements that we have struck together," Rouhani said at a Sunday press conference.

The Iranian President noted that his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "at all meetings openly pointed out two things - the unity of Syria and the fact that the entire territory of the country should be under the control of the Syrian government."

Rouhani expressed hope that the Astana talks would continue. He added that he expected further trilateral summits with Russia and Turkey on Syria, the next of which would be held in Iran.