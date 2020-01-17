UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Editor-in-Chief Proud Of Praise For Ruptly's Unbiased Reporting From Assange's Mother

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

RT Editor-in-Chief Proud of Praise for Ruptly's Unbiased Reporting From Assange's Mother

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan is proud of praise that the Ruptly video agency, which is a project of the RT broadcaster, received from the mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for its unbiased coverage of her son's case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan is proud of praise that the Ruptly video agency, which is a project of the RT broadcaster, received from the mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for its unbiased coverage of her son's case.

"Thank you Barnaby [Nerberka, Ruptly's UK field producer] & @Ruptly for always being there to report fairly on my son," Christine Assange said on Twitter on Tuesday, replying to Nerberka's post with Ruptly's exclusive video showing Julian Assange being transported from Westminster Magistrates Court following a hearing on his possible extradition to the United States.

"Julian Assange's mom is thanking the guys from our video agency," Simonyan wrote on Telegram, attaching a screenshot of that reply.

Assange, who was initially accused of sexual harassment and rape in Sweden in 2010, was in hiding at the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019.

In April, UK police entered the embassy to arrest the WikiLeaks founder, and he was eventually sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching bail conditions.

Ruptly was the only media outlet that filmed the moment of Assange's arrest in April, while no representatives of any other media were present near the embassy at the moment.

In May, the US Department of Justice indicted Assange on 17 additional charges under the Espionage Age and demanded his extradition. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison. Then-UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved the extradition request, stating that he did not believe Assange would face death or torture if extradited.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Twitter London United Kingdom United States Sweden April May 2019 Post Media From Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Former Prime Minister Medvedev Says Gov't ..

5 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Praises Alliance's Adaptabi ..

5 minutes ago

PM's decision to provide 129 thousand people laude ..

16 minutes ago

Putin to Attend Talks on Libya in Berlin on Januar ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Agricultural Export Exceeds $25Bln in 201 ..

8 minutes ago

As superbugs spread, WHO raises alarm over lack of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.