Rugby Union: Champions Cup results - collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Champions Cup results on Saturday:

Pool 1

Lyon (FRA) 34 Connacht (IRL) 20

Bristol (ENG) 17 Bulls (RSA) 31

Pool 2

Cardiff (WAL) 15 Harlequins (ENG) 54

Ulster (IRL) 24 Toulouse (FRA) 48

Pool 3

Exeter (ENG) 19 Glasgow (SCO) 17

Toulon (FRA) 18 Munster (IRL) 29

Pool 4

Leinster (IRL) 43 Stade Francais (FRA) 7

Stormers (RSA) 31 Sale (ENG) 24

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1730)

Pool 2

Bath (ENG) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1300)

Pool 4

La Rochelle (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1515)

Played Friday

Pool 3

Northampton (ENG) 61 Bayonne (FRA) 14

