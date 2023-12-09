Open Menu

RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) result from the opening round of the Challenge Cup on Friday:

Pool 3

Clermont (FRA) 31 Edinburgh (SCO) 18

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Pool 1

Zebre Parma (ITA) v Cheetahs (RSA) (1300), Sharks (RSA) v Pau (FRA) (1515), Dragons (WAL) v Oyonnax (FRA) (2000)

Pool 2

Ospreys (WAL) v Benetton (ITA) (1730)

Pool 3

Black Lion (GEO) v Gloucester (ENG) (1300), Castres (FRA) v Scarlets (WAL) (1515)

Sunday

Pool 2

Perpignan (FRA) v Lions (RSA) (1300), Newastle (ENG) v Montpellier (FRA) (1515)

More Stories From World