RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) result from the opening round of the Challenge Cup on Friday:
Pool 3
Clermont (FRA) 31 Edinburgh (SCO) 18
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Pool 1
Zebre Parma (ITA) v Cheetahs (RSA) (1300), Sharks (RSA) v Pau (FRA) (1515), Dragons (WAL) v Oyonnax (FRA) (2000)
Pool 2
Ospreys (WAL) v Benetton (ITA) (1730)
Pool 3
Black Lion (GEO) v Gloucester (ENG) (1300), Castres (FRA) v Scarlets (WAL) (1515)
Sunday
Pool 2
Perpignan (FRA) v Lions (RSA) (1300), Newastle (ENG) v Montpellier (FRA) (1515)