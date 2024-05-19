Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Montpellier 22 Toulouse 29

Bayonne 23 Perpignan 20

Clermont 36 Castres 20

Lyon 20 Racing92 14

Oyonnax 17 Toulon 27

La Rochelle 25 Pau 23

Sunday

Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles (1905 GMT)

