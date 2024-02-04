RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Stade Francais 14 9 1 4 291 244 3 41

Toulouse 14 9 0 5 370 289 5 41

-------------------------------------

Racing 92 14 8 0 6 377 276 8 40

Bordeaux-Begles 13 8 0 5 356 293 5 37

Toulon 13 8 0 5 330 261 4 36

Clermont 14 7 1 6 335 328 5 35

-------------------------------------

Castres 14 7 0 7 373 337 7 35

La Rochelle 14 7 0 7 301 252 7 35

Pau 14 7 0 7 318 312 4 32

Bayonne 14 6 0 8 290 353 4 28

Perpignan 14 6 0 8 296 403 2 26

Lyon 14 5 0 9 307 437 4 24

-------------------------------------

Oyonnax 14 5 0 9 291 389 2 22

-------------------------------------

Montpellier 14 4 0 10 257 318 4 20

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

