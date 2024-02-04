RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Stade Francais 14 9 1 4 291 244 3 41
Toulouse 14 9 0 5 370 289 5 41
-------------------------------------
Racing 92 14 8 0 6 377 276 8 40
Bordeaux-Begles 13 8 0 5 356 293 5 37
Toulon 13 8 0 5 330 261 4 36
Clermont 14 7 1 6 335 328 5 35
-------------------------------------
Castres 14 7 0 7 373 337 7 35
La Rochelle 14 7 0 7 301 252 7 35
Pau 14 7 0 7 318 312 4 32
Bayonne 14 6 0 8 290 353 4 28
Perpignan 14 6 0 8 296 403 2 26
Lyon 14 5 0 9 307 437 4 24
-------------------------------------
Oyonnax 14 5 0 9 291 389 2 22
-------------------------------------
Montpellier 14 4 0 10 257 318 4 20
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.
Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Girona drop vital points in title race, Barca beat Alaves2 minutes ago
-
Slovakia rout Serbia in Djokovic absence to make Davis Cup finals2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table42 minutes ago
-
O'Neill makes history as N.Ireland's first nationalist leader52 minutes ago
-
Ivory Coast sink Mali at the death in AFCON quarters1 hour ago
-
Townsend relieved as Scotland hold out to end Cardiff losing streak1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores1 hour ago
-
US strikes in Yemen hit six Huthi anti-ship missiles: military9 hours ago
-
US downed 8 drones off Yemen, hit 4 on ground Friday9 hours ago
-
'Catastrophic' Chile wildfires leave at least 19 dead9 hours ago