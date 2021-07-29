Russia Concerned IS May Use Chaos in Afghanistan to Threaten Central Asia - Kabulov

Russia is concerned that the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, IS, banned in Russia) and other similar groups may use chaos in northern Afghanistan to threaten the security of Central Asian countries, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia is concerned that the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, IS, banned in Russia) and other similar groups may use chaos in northern Afghanistan to threaten the security of Central Asian countries, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday.

"We, first of all, are worried about a perspective, a possible perspective that ISIS and like-minded international terrorist groups will use the chaos that emerged to strengthen their own positions in northern Afghanistan and harm the security and stability of Central Asian countries," Kabulov told a press briefing.