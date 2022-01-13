Russia Concerned Over Recent Border Conflict Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Russia is seriously concerned over recent tensions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on both sides to refrain from using force, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia is seriously concerned over recent tensions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on both sides to refrain from using force, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"We are seriously concerned about another aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We call on the sides to refrain from using force and to resolve all issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means," Zakharova told a press conference.