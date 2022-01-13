UrduPoint.com

Russia Concerned Over Recent Border Conflict Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Russia Concerned Over Recent Border Conflict Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Russia is seriously concerned over recent tensions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on both sides to refrain from using force, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia is seriously concerned over recent tensions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on both sides to refrain from using force, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"We are seriously concerned about another aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We call on the sides to refrain from using force and to resolve all issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means," Zakharova told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Border All From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court expresses annoyance with NDMA ..

Islamabad High Court expresses annoyance with NDMA over Murree incident

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to help KMC in setting up desalination ..

Sindh govt to help KMC in setting up desalination plant in Karachi: Administrato ..

2 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to curb poaching, illegal hunting of ..

Efforts afoot to curb poaching, illegal hunting of migratory birds: KP wildlife ..

2 minutes ago
 3-day training programme on disaster management co ..

3-day training programme on disaster management concludes

2 minutes ago
 BARDC to provide pulses machinery to farmers on su ..

BARDC to provide pulses machinery to farmers on subsidized rates

2 minutes ago
 Tunisian press slams 'scandal' at Africa Cup of Na ..

Tunisian press slams 'scandal' at Africa Cup of Nations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.